Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a campaign stop in Clinton.
Ramaswamy took on those who want social media companies to control hate speech, criticizing his opponents for their stance on it. Ramaswamy made four other stops in Iowa.
by: Brian Weckerly
