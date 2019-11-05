Presidential candidates on 4 The Record

Local 4 News anchor and 4 The Record moderator Jim Niedelman is working to interview all of the presidential candidates before the Iowa Caucuses.

Here is who he has spoken with so far. Some candidates have dropped out of the race since the interviews.

Andrew Yang

Pete Buttigieg

Kirsten Gillibrand

Marianne Williamson

Eric Swalwell

Cory Booker

Beto O’Rourke

Julian Castro

John Hickenlooper

John Delaney

Joe Sestak

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Mark Sanford

Elizabeth Warren

Michael Bennet

Joe Walsh

Amy Klobuchar

