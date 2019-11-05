Presidential candidates on 4 The Record

Local 4 News anchor and 4 The Record moderator Jim Niedelman is working to interview all of the presidential candidates before the Iowa Caucuses.
Here is who he has spoken with so far. Some candidates have dropped out of the race since the interviews.
Andrew Yang
- Entrepreneur behind Venture for America pursuing longshot bid for president
- Democrat Andrew Yang promises every American $1,000 a month if president
- Democrat Andrew Yang’s new economy focused on human-centered capitalism
- Democrat Andrew Yang wants you to own your personal data and be compensated for it
Pete Buttigieg
- Pete Buttigieg wants to be first mayor directly elected president
- Presidential hopeful Buttigieg wants to overhaul Supreme Court
- Democratic hopeful Buttigieg OK with Green New Deal concept
- Pete Buttigieg up to challenge as first gay presidential candidate
Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kirsten Gillibrand counters criticism she favors Wall Street over Main Street
- Democrat Gillibrand unapologetic for strong stance in Al Franken episode
- Senator Gillibrand slams NRA after once getting an A grade from organization
- Gillibrand adds Caucus Survival Kit to campaign toolbox
Marianne Williamson
- Presidential candidate Williamson running on revolution of consciousness
- Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson wants to eliminate college debt
- Democratic candidate Williamson vows food fight
- Democratic hopeful wants election day a national holiday
- Presidential candidate Williamson wants to repeal 2017 tax cuts
- Democratic candidate Williamson on Afghanistan, Syria & Israel
Eric Swalwell
- Eric Swalwell not worried about late entry into the presidential race
- Presidential candidate Swalwell indicates House on path toward impeachment
- Democrat Eric Swalwell promises to seek renewal of military strategy in Afghanistan
- Democratic presidential hopeful supports EU model to protect data privacy
- Young California congressman says it’s time for a millennial president
- Swalwell proposes ‘college bargain’ to address student debt crisis
Cory Booker
- Booker: ‘This is not natural for parents to be burying their children’
- ‘Rise’ credit one key to Cory Booker’s tax plan
- Baby Bonds proposal key to Booker’s approach to wealth inequality
- Cory Booker wants Big Tech investigated before breaking up companies
- Cory Booker gets help for making big S out of himself in college
Beto O’Rourke
- Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee
- Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All
- O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’
- O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict
- Beto’s a punk
Julian Castro
- Castro intends to beat Biden on issues, not Obama connection
- Julian Castro tackling “bully” immigration policies of President Trump
- Julian Castro’s tax plan lacks specifics
- Julian Castro claims experience as mayor and HUD secretary qualifies him for president
- Julian Castro fundraising trails several fellow Democrats
- Castro introduces bold policing plan
- Julian Castro critical of Israel’s Netanyahu
- 4 The Record throws the book at Castro
John Hickenlooper
- Hickenlooper determined in presidential race & ignoring calls to run for Senate
- Hickenlooper wants universal healthcare without Medicare for All
- Hickenlooper on criminals getting background checks: ‘They are that stupid’
- Hickenlooper’s financial struggles biggest campaign obstacle
- Hickenlooper: ‘Tariff wars are for losers’
- Hickenlooper’s campaign promise that can’t be beat
John Delaney
- Democratic presidential hopeful John Delaney promises to debate Congress if elected
- John Delaney brings non-traditional ideas to Democratic presidential race
- National artificial intelligence strategy among the policies Delaney to pursue if president
Joe Sestak
- Presidential longshot Sestak supports public option
- Retired Navy Admiral Sestak says U.S. doesn’t need to be world’s police force
- Candidate Joe Sestak: corporations are ‘outsourcing our national security’
- Joe Sestak’s higher education plan avoids free college for all
- Retired 3-star Admiral Sestak addresses Russia, Afghanistan, Syria and more
Bernie Sanders
- Sanders laughs off ‘Crazy Bernie’ nickname, calling Trump a bigot
- Bernie Sanders argues Medicare for All wouldn’t be drastic change
- Sanders agrees with Trump opposing NAFTA and TPP
- Bernie Sanders opposes anti-Israel BDS movement, also opposes Netanyahu
- Feel the Freezer Bern with new Sanders’ campaign strategy
Kamala Harris
- Kamala Harris touts prosecutorial or legislative experience as presidential qualifications
- Kamala Harris’ Medicare for All keeps private insurance
- Kamala Harris maintains climate issue can’t be partisan
Mark Sanford
- Republican Mark Sanford says he’s not running for president to weaken Trump
- Sanford doesn’t consider health care a right & opposes taxes to increase benefits
- Mark Sanford rare Republican to address climate change
- Sanford admits being longshot candidate & owns past personal mistakes
- Mark Sanford says US already spent too much time in Afghanistan & Iraq
- Sanford not a fan of ‘Pork’ & ‘Barrel’ spending or otherwise
Elizabeth Warren
- Elizabeth Warren defies socialist label while saying capitalism needs limits
- Warren’s push for a wealth tax: ‘This is about values’
- Warren unrelenting on big tech: ‘It’s time to break these guys up’
- Elizabeth Warren’s trail of temptation
Michael Bennet
- Candidate & cancer survivor Bennet says only public option is achievable for health care
- Michael Bennet: ‘I’m much more interested in free preschool than I am in free college’
- Democratic presidential candidate Bennet not in a rush to $15 an hour minimum wage
- Bennet arguably strongest Israel supporter among Democratic presidential candidates
Joe Walsh
- GOP candidate Walsh on challenging Trump: ‘I do want to hurt him’
- GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh wants to end employer-based health insurance
- Republican presidential hopeful Walsh recognizes climate problem
- GOP candidate Walsh willing to cut defense
- Fierce gun rights supporter Joe Walsh open to compromise
- Walsh on president’s trade policy: ‘Trump screwed Iowa’
- Presidential candidate Joe Walsh can’t escape Eagles shadow
Amy Klobuchar
- Klobuchar: ‘We can see Iowa from our porch’
- Minnesota moderate Klobuchar maintains practical approach can get things done
- Klobuchar touts prosecutor years as commander in chief qualifications
- Klobuchar the comic?
