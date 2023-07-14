Presidential politics took hold of Iowa on Friday as several candidates made their way to the state. One of them, Tim Scott, came to Davenport.

Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, hosted a town hall with more than 100 people packing the room at the Holiday Inn. Scott told the crowd how he got into government.

Tim Scott drew a crowd Friday at the Holiday Inn in Davenport (photo by Mike Colón)

He trails other Republicans who are leading the polls in the Presidential race, but that didn’t stop him from trying to win support by delivering an optimistic view of the country.

“The people that changed my life came from all corners of our nation,” Scott said. “We are the one nation that fights for the freedom of those who are captive. We are the nation that goes the extra mile.”

Some attendees think he has what it takes to lead the country.

“I really liked his honest, straightforward answers,” said Reg Shoesmith. “There wasn’t a lot of political jabbering going on.” He quoted Scott: “I’m for the Second Amendment. I’m for men playing men’s sports and women playing women’s sports.”

“I would love to see more diversity in the Republican party, and younger faces,” said Valerie Wilson. “And I really do think that he can be the candidate that would do that.”

The most recent poll conducted by American Greatness after the Fourth of July shows Donald Trump leading in Iowa, with 44 percent of the vote, Ron DeSantis second at 21 percent, and Scott in third place at 7 percent.

