Rawson hangs on after primary election recount, faces Matson for mayor

Davenport’s mayoral race is officially down to two candidates.

Your Local Election Headquarters has learned Rita Rawson held on to second place in the recount.

Alderwoman Rawson finished ahead of Dan Portes by eight votes in last week’s primary.

Portes called for the recount because of the close margin.

It took two days to count all of the ballots by hand.

Mike Matson led the way with 2,169 votes.

Dan Portes with 1,488, trailing Rawson by 10 votes.

Local 4 News spoke to Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz and she says there were errors in 34 of the absentee ballots and that’s how they were able to end up with that final number.

So it will be Matson and Rawson facing off in the November election.