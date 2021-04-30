Rep. Cheri Bustos announces she will not seek re-election

Rep. Cheri Bustos (Illinois, 17th) announced Friday on social media that she will not seek re-election.

Bustos has served as the U.S. Representative for the state’s 17th congressional district since 2013. Her current term ends in January 2023.

“My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future. As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term,” said Bustos.

Bustos made the announcement in a YouTube video released Friday afternoon.

NEWS: IL Dem @RepCheri announces she will not seek re-election.



“ It has been an honor to be a voice for our family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford healthcare and so many more”

