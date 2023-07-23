State Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) has announced a second round of Summer Traveling Office Hours throughout the 94th Legislative District. Locations for her July and August office hours include Aledo, Canton, Carthage and Havana, a news release says.
“I’m looking forward to holding our Summer Traveling Office Hours events to better serve the needs of constituents across the district. I encourage area residents to visit us for assistance with any State-related matter or concern. My staff and I are here to help,” said Hammond.
Hammond and State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) share a district office in the historic Button Building in downtown Aledo, at 103 N. College Ave., Suite 201. For constituent services at the Aledo location, call 309-230-7584.
Hammond and Anderson also share a district office in Macomb, at 331 N. Lafayette Street, P.O. Box 170, Macomb, IL 61455. For constituent services at the Macomb location, call 309-836-2707.
Rep. Norine Hammond’s Summer Traveling Office Hours Schedule:
Tuesday, July 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hancock County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Board Room – 500 Main Street, Carthage, IL 62321
Wednesday, July 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Chester Center – 200 S. McKinley Street, Havana, IL 62644
Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Canton City Hall, Mayor’s Conference Room – 2 N. Main Street, Canton, IL 61520
Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 11 .am.-1 p.m.
Aledo District Office – 103 N. College Ave., Suite 210, Aledo, IL 61231
For more information, please call Hammond’s Macomb office at 309-836-2707 or visit her website here.