State Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) has announced a second round of Summer Traveling Office Hours throughout the 94th Legislative District. Locations for her July and August office hours include Aledo, Canton, Carthage and Havana, a news release says.

“I’m looking forward to holding our Summer Traveling Office Hours events to better serve the needs of constituents across the district. I encourage area residents to visit us for assistance with any State-related matter or concern. My staff and I are here to help,” said Hammond.

State Rep. Norine Hammond (contributed photo)

Hammond and State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) share a district office in the historic Button Building in downtown Aledo, at 103 N. College Ave., Suite 201. For constituent services at the Aledo location, call 309-230-7584.

Hammond and Anderson also share a district office in Macomb, at 331 N. Lafayette Street, P.O. Box 170, Macomb, IL 61455. For constituent services at the Macomb location, call 309-836-2707.

Rep. Norine Hammond’s Summer Traveling Office Hours Schedule :

Tuesday, July 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hancock County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Board Room – 500 Main Street, Carthage, IL 62321

Wednesday, July 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Chester Center – 200 S. McKinley Street, Havana, IL 62644

Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Canton City Hall, Mayor’s Conference Room – 2 N. Main Street, Canton, IL 61520

Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 11 .am.-1 p.m.

Aledo District Office – 103 N. College Ave., Suite 210, Aledo, IL 61231

For more information, please call Hammond’s Macomb office at 309-836-2707 or visit her website here.