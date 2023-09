Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be back in Iowa at Crystal Creek Enterprises in Grand Mound.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., Haley will do a farm tour, and at 3:00 p.m., she will hold an agriculture policy community discussion. She will be holding a town hall meeting at 4:00 p.m. and then head to LeClaire for a fundraiser for Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks at 6:30 p.m.