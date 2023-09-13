Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a Quad-City campaign stop in Bettendorf.

Shrinking the federal government was one of his major talking points. Ramaswamy told the audience of Scott County Republicans he wants to see term limits, not just for politicians, but also government bureaucrats. He said he would be able to eliminate 75% of the Federal Government.

Ramaswamy made a pitch for volunteers to help his organization on caucus day. He’s tied for fifth in a recent Iowa caucus poll from Emerson College.