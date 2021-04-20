Rock Falls mayoral race decided by two votes

The Rock Falls Mayoral race was decided by a difference of two votes.

According to Dana Nelson, Whiteside County Clerk, the official results has Alderman Rodney Kleckler defeating incumbent Mayor William Wescott 405 to 403 votes.

After counting the votes on election day April 6, only one vote separated the two candidates.

The Clerk’s office was waiting for several mail-in ballots to be returned before declaring an official winner, but only one was received before the deadline.

That vote went to Kleckler creating the two vote victory.