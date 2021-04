Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms defeated challenger Thurgood Brooks with 52% of the vote, 2,615-2,395.

ROCK ISLAND ELECTION WINNERS

✔️ WINNER: Moses Robinson Jr., Rock Island Alderman Ward 1#YLEH pic.twitter.com/SOYVmrDrvz — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Judith H. Gilbert, Rock Island Alderman Ward 3#YLEH pic.twitter.com/oYuLNxcv1T — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021

✔️ WINNER: Dylan Parker, Rock Island Alderman Ward 5#YLEH pic.twitter.com/cJsY9ZYDpw — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 7, 2021