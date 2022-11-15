Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins conducted an administrative recount Tuesday for the 2022 election.

“My job is to audit the numbers and ensure 100% accurate results. If there is any question, I believe a recount is necessary,” Tompkins said, adding that an internal audit identified a discrepancy of 2 percent (470 ballots) in absentee and special voters precinct ballot.

On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers and issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots.

The absentee and special voters precinct ballots started being recounted at the Scott County Administrative Building around 11 a.m.