Scott County Republican Party Chair resigned day after saying Trump should be impeached

Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage resigned Friday, a day after telling a local newspaper that President Donald Trump should be impeached.

“I think they ought to impeach him,” Millage told the Dispatch-Argus on Thursday. “If they impeach him, he’s gone for good because he can never hold another office. If they invoke the 25th Amendment, he could come back.”

The comments came a day after the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after leaving a “Save America” rally where Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and others gave speeches imploring them to “fight” to stop the certification of Electoral College votes that was happening in the building Wednesday.

Despite the claims of voter fraud, state officials have insisted the elections ran smoothly and there was no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid. Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. Trump’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Five people were killed during the assault on the Capitol — including a Capitol Police officer. The riot included chants of “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump’s Republican vice president who stood by as the president leveled baseless allegations of voter fraud and refused to concede the election, but rejected a plan to claim he had the unilateral power to reject Electoral College votes supporting President-elect Joe Biden. The Constitution makes clear that only Congress has that power.

Pence had informed Trump on Wednesday morning that he would not be going along with the effort.

Millage’s resignation is another example of the divide in the Republican Party. U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos said that on her flight home from D.C. last week, a passenger got up, took “off her mask and starts yelling, ‘Patriots! Patriots! When you get home this fight has to continue. You have to take over your county GOP party just like the Communists took over the Democratic Party.'”

The next Scott County Republican Party chairperson might determine who wins that “fight.”

Meanwhile the FBI warned of armed protests being orchestrated in all 50 states and the National Guard announced plans to send at least 10,000 troops to D.C. States also stepped up security in response to the threat.

All for an election that was decided — like most American elections — in November.