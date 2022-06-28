With Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos not seeking reelection in the 17th Congressional District in northwestern Illinois, Republicans are hoping to flip that seat in November.

Republican Esther Joy King, who came close to defeating Bustos in 2020, won the GOP nomination on Tuesday after leading her primary rivals in fundraising.

She’ll face former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen, who beat a Democratic field that included Rockford City Council member Jonathan Logemann and educator Angie Normoyle, who has served on both her local school board and county board.

There were also more than 20 candidates vying for the chance to replace 15-term Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush, the only lawmaker who has ever beaten Barack Obama in a race. Obama challenged Rush in a 2000 U.S. House primary and lost.

The heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District was redrawn after the 2020 census and now stretches from Chicago’s South Side to Kankakee.

Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson declared victory Tuesday over Karin Norington-Reaves, a federal workforce trainer endorsed by Rush; Pat Dowell, a member of the Chicago City Council whose ward is in the district; and businessman Jonathan Swain.

