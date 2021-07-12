Thoms considering run for state senate

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is considering a run for Illinois State Senate next year.

Although the mayor’s office is non-partisan, Thoms would run as a Republican in Illinois State Senate District 36, which is currently represented by Republican Neil Anderson. Thoms would not run against Anderson.

The redistricting maps signed into law by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in June exclude Andalusia — where Anderson lives — from the 36th district. The new 36th extends into Galesburg, Monmouth and Macomb, while Andalusia would be in the new 47th district.

Local 4 News reached out to Anderson about his future plans, but have not yet heard back from him.