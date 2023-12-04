Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity will be coming to Davenport on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 to host an exclusive Town Hall with former President Donald Trump at 4 p.m. in the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and will close promptly at 3:30 p.m., with the Town Hall starting at 4 p.m. The Town Hall will air on the Fox News Channel from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The event is free to the public, but all those attending must register on Eventbrite HERE.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport. (Getty Images)

All guests must have their own individual ticket and must have registered via Eventbrite. If you did not RSVP on Eventbrite, you will not be admitted. Individuals cannot reserve multiple tickets under one name. One entry per name. Tickets are not transferable.

The name that you register with must match the name on your government issued ID. You must have a copy of the Eventbrite RSVP and your government issued ID to gain admittance. You will not be admitted if the name on your ticket does not match the name on your government issued ID. All attendees must be 18 or older. Anyone under the age of 18 will not be admitted.

Former President Donald Trump is greeted by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as he arrives for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, last spoke in Davenport on March 13, 2023 at the Adler Theatre. On Sept. 20, he made campaign stops in Maquoketa, and then to Bettendorf for a brief visit, stopping by Treehouse Pub and Eatery.

The next GOP presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 7-9 p.m. Central time at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.