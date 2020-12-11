Trump not first to win Iowa, Florida, Ohio and lose election

President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that “no presidential candidate ever came close to losing an election who won Iowa, Florida and Ohio.” That is wrong.

With less than five minutes of research, anyone — even Trump — could discover that Richard Nixon won Iowa, Florida and Ohio in 1960 but lost the election to John F. Kennedy.

No Presidential candidate ever came even close to losing an Election who won Iowa, Florida and Ohio. I won all three, by a lot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Yet, more than 238,000 people have liked the incorrect tweet. Many others have retweeted it.

Having the President of the United States continue to spread misinformation is dangerous.

If he’s wrong about something this easy to get right, what else is he wrong about?

