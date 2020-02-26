WATCH: CBS News Democratic Debate LIVE from South Carolina Your Local Election Headquarters Posted: Feb 25, 2020 / 06:17 PM CST / Updated: Feb 25, 2020 / 06:17 PM CST Watch the CBS News Democratic Debate live from South Carolina. You can also watch the debate live on our Facebook page. More Election Coverage Duckworth: Military action against Iran justified if U.S. attacked Video Presidential candidate Klobuchar visits Muscatine Video Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee Video Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All Video O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’ Video Beto’s a punk Video O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict Video Supporters — and hecklers — greet presidential candidate Joe Biden in QC Video Breaking down Biden’s 2020 campaign struggles