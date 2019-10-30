WATCH: Joe Biden speaks in Maquoketa Your Local Election Headquarters Posted: Oct 30, 2019 / 12:32 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 30, 2019 / 12:32 PM CDT Joe Biden is speaking at a town hall in Maquoketa. Joe Biden holds Town Hall in Maquoketa, IAPosted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 More Election Coverage Duckworth: Military action against Iran justified if U.S. attacked Presidential candidate Klobuchar visits Muscatine Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’ Beto’s a punk O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict Supporters — and hecklers — greet presidential candidate Joe Biden in QC Breaking down Biden’s 2020 campaign struggles