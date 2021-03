Rock Island voters go to the polls April 6 to choose who they want for mayor and three seats on the city council.

Candidates for the four races appear today at Noon for a forum at city council chambers.

It’s hosted by DARI and called Corned Beef & Candidates. You can watch it live below or on YouTube.

Early voting is now underway.

You can vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rock Island County Clerk’s office.