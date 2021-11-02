What you need to know for Election Day 2021 in Iowa

It’s local election day in Iowa and you Local Election Headquarters has everything you need to know. On ballots around the Hawkeye state are races for mayor, city council, school board members and other local offices and measures.

You can find live results here.

Poll hours

Polls are open Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to vote

Find your precinct using this page on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Put in your address and it will give you your polling location.

Voter Status

Check your voter registration status using this tool, again on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. You just need to input your name and zip code.

If you’re not registered to vote yet, you can register here. You’ll need to put in your first and last name, birth date, last five digits of your social security number and your Iowa driver’s license or ID card number.

You can also register at your polling place. To do that, you’ll need proof ID and proof of residence. The following are accepted forms of ID:

Iowa non-operator ID

Out-of-state driver’s license or non-operator ID

U.S. passport

U.S. military or veteran ID

ID card issued by employer

Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college

Tribal ID card/document

If your photo ID does not contain your current address, you may use another document (paper or electronic format) to prove where you live, as long as it has your name and current address, and was issued within 45 days. The following are accepted:

Residential lease

Utility bill (including a cell phone bill)

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check or other government document

Property tax statement

If you cannot prove who you are and where you live any of the documents above, a registered voter from your precinct may attest for you. Both you and the attester will be required to sign an oath swearing the statements made are true.

For more information and a step-by-step walk through on how to register, go to the the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

What you’ll need

To vote, you need one of the following: Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID, tribal ID/document or Iowa voter ID card

Absentee voting

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is passed, but if you already have one, it needs to be received by the county auditor before polls close (8 p.m.) on election day. If you still have an absentee ballot and mess up or want to go in person, you can surrender it at your polling place and vote in person at that time.

Track absentee ballots here.

QCA Iowa Sample Ballots

Below are sample ballots for counties around the QCA. Some are for all county races and others are pages with links to ballots for individual races:

Scott County

Muscatine County

Cedar County

Clinton County

Des Moines County

Jackson County

Louisa County

Henry County