Scott County election supervisors officially settled the controversy surrounding the election results for one of the Pleasant Valley School Board seats.

They declared Jameson Smith the winner of the District 6 seat. A canvass summary a week after election night showed smith won the race over write-in candidate Tracey Rivera by six votes. The Scott County Auditor conducted a recount last week, and records indicated the three delegates assigned the recount determined there was a tie between the two candidates. Residents of the Pleasant Valley school district packed the December 4 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board rejected the recount claims at the meeting inside the administrative building.